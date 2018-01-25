Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Macy Hanson!

Macy is a senior at Piedmont High School with a 4.58 GPA. She is active in SGA, National Honor Society, and Senior Leadership Team. In addition, she in on Varsity Track and Field and Co-Captain of the Varsity Cheerleaders. Her future plans are to study Pre-Health Professional Biology and become a Dermatologist.

Macy, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

