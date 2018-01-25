The Handmaid's Tale casts 24 alum as [spoiler's] mom

Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17

Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.



Emmy and Tony-winning actress Cherry Jones is joining Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale in a very important role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones will guest star as Holly, June's (Elisabeth Moss) mother, who has been mentioned in flashbacks but didn't appear in the Hulu drama's first season. Holly is an outspoken feminist whose beliefs were too extreme for June before the war that led to the United States becoming Gilead, but that make a lot more sense to her when she thinks about them now. Jones will make her first appearance in the third episode of Season 2. It's unclear if she'll return for more episodes, as Season 2 is still in production.

In the book, Holly had been shipped off to the radioactive wasteland of the Colonies to die. From the photo released, it looks like she'll appear in a flashback, but it's possible that she'll show up during the show's present timeline. The Colonies, after all, will finally be explored in Season 2 of the Emmy-winning Hulu drama.

The Handmaid's Tale: Will Offred Keep the Baby?

Jones won an Emmy in 2009 for her role as President Allison Taylor on 24. She's also been seen on Transparent, Black Mirror and 11.22.63.

Jones joins previously announced Season 2 guest stars Sydney Sweeney (Pretty Little Liars) and Marisa Tomei, who'll be playing the wife of a Commander.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 premieres April 25 on Hulu.

