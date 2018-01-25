Jill: Nice weather to finish off the week

A beautiful afternoon and temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is slightly above normal, but I’m not complaining.



Not as cold as it has been on Thursday night and going forward into the weekend especially. Temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 30s and a few clouds arrive.



Expect scattered clouds and sunny breaks on Friday and temperatures very similar to today.



This weekend features a system that will bring rain at times to the state. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday morning, especially south of I-20. A steady band of rain looks to set up on Saturday afternoon especially along and south of I-20. Shower chance remains areawide on Saturday night into Sunday morning and then rain exits east on Sunday afternoon.



Next week looks chilly for this time of year. High temperatures in the 40s early in the week and lows back in the 20s. We will see a brief spike on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.



FIRST ALERT: It looks like rain impacts us on Thursday and then there is a chance that as colder air filters in during the evening and overnight hours that rain will change to snow if precipitation is still around. The GFS shows this changeover but the EURO model does not. So a slight chance we could see a brief changeover to snow on Thursday night into Friday morning. Best chance sets up north of I-20.



If this happens, then slick spots are possible due to the time of day it would occur.



Keep up with the latest forecast trends through the WBRC First Alert Weather app.



Tracking nice weather on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.