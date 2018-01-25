An Alabama man indicted on drug, gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been indicted on heroin distribution and gun charges.

A U.S. Attorney's Office release says 60-year-old Michael Dillen Moore's indictment stems from possessing heroin in Marshall County in 2016 with the intent to distribute.

Moore is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and using that firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking offense. He was convicted in 1983 for third-degree burglary and second-degree forgery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting the case. It's unclear if Moore has an attorney.

