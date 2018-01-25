Hwy 431 blocked in Wedowee after incident at American Steeples-Baptistries

Highway 431 in Wedowee is blocked after an incident at a business Thursday morning.

Randolph County Sheriff David Colfield says there have been several explosions and a lot of smoke at American Steeples-Baptistries.

It appears everyone made it out of the building, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Fire crews, EMA and the State Fire Marshal are all on the scene. Highway 431 will be reopened as soon as the threat of hazardous chemicals being released is over.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.