Former AL Football player Marlon Humphrey arrested in Tuscaloosa

Former Alabama Football player and current NFL player Marlon Humphrey was arrested in Tuscaloosa.
Humphrey, a cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens, is in custody facing a third-degree robbery charge.
An Uber driver accused Humphrey of stealing his cell phone and charging cable and elbowing him on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
The University of Alabama campus police are investigating the incident.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
