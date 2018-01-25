Crews working to repair water main break on Hwy 150 in Hoover - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews working to repair water main break on Hwy 150 in Hoover

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Water Works crews are on the scene of a water main break in Hoover.

The 12-inch break is on Highway 150.

According to Rick Jackson of the Birmingham Water Works Patton Creek Shopping Center is affected. 

Jackson said it could be between 6 to 8 hours before the break is fixed.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly