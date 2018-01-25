Breakfast Hash Poutine

Ingredients:

1 bag of frozen hash browns

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 lb of pork belly

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 medium tomato, diced

1 cup of hollandaise sauce

4 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat your oven and cook hash browns according to directions.

While they are cooking, slice your pork belly and fry it over medium heat until crispy. Set aside.

Prepare all the other toppings by cutting the vegetables, grating the cheese, and making your hollandaise suace.

When the french fries are nearly ready, cook your eggs. I recommend poached or sunny side up. It's best if the yolk is runny!

Assemble the poutine by splitting the fries into four bowls, adding the cheese, onions and tomatoes, topping each with an egg and drizzling with hollandaise sauce.

