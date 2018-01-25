Man shocked by stun gun outside sheriff's office dies

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - A man who was shocked with a stun gun outside an Alabama sheriff's office has died.

Etowah County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Barton tells AL.com a woman told deputies a man was in the office's parking lot harassing people on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Todd Entrekin tells The Gadsden Times the man and several deputies became involved in a physical altercation during which a deputy used the stun gun.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baton says the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will be performed.

The man's identity has not been released, but Barton says he was not an inmate or a suspect being booked into the jail.

Oxford police will investigate the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.