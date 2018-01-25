Hanceville escapee involved in wreck that severely injured officer recaptured

An escaped burglary suspect who fled a wreck that severely injured a Hanceville police officer has been captured.

Justin McCoy Booth was taken into custody without incident in the Birmingham area Wednesday night.

According to police, Officer Jason Hare attempted to catch Booth who was able to escape following a court hearing. He had a hold with another agency.

Hare was severely injured in a car wreck following the pursuit.

Chief, Bob Long, says Hare is at UAB. Hanceville's Mayor Nail says there were some setbacks with the officer, including several more fractured bones. He'll remain in the ICU for several days. Nail asked for your continued prayers at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hare and can be found at this link.

As many as six other people were also taken into custody on various warrants when Booth was apprehended.

Booth is in the Hanceville Jail.

