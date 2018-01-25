Hanceville escapee involved in wreck that severely injured officer recaptured

An escaped burglary suspect who fled a wreck that severely injured a Hanceville police officer has been captured.More >>
The new member of our WBRC FOX6 family now has a name. After three days of voting, Tallulah was the most popular name for our 11-week-old labradoodle that is training to become a service dog. We're going to call her Lula for short.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
It's another frigid morning out there with temps in the 20s.
The animals like Kwanzaa the lion may always be the stars of the Birmingham Zoo. But the next time you talk with a zookeeper, you may be talking to a rising star in the national zoo community thanks to the Birmingham Zoo's Passion Into Conservation Action, or PICA grants.
