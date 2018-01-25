Mickey: Beautiful weather then some weekend rain

It's another frigid morning out there with temps in the 20s. But we should be able to put away our heavy coats this afternoon, as our temps are expected to climb into the upper 50s. It shouldn't be as breezy either, so wind chill shouldn't be much of a factor.

Friday morning is expected to be a little milder, with morning temps near 34-degrees...and highs near 60.

Saturday afternoon and evening brings a chance of rainfall our way. This does not appear to be a very powerful system. No severe storms are anticipated. Just look for scattered showers Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunshine is back in the forecast Monday through midweek next week, with highs in the 50s to low 60s...and lows in the 20s to 30s.

Another arctic blast of cold air is in the works for late next week with at least a chance at this point of seeing some wintry weather. Stay tuned for more updates on that.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.