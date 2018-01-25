Meryl Streep joins Big Little Lies season 2 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Meryl Streep joins Big Little Lies season 2

© PRNewsFoto / Simon & Schuster © PRNewsFoto / Simon & Schuster


By Lindsay MacDonald,

Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.

According to Deadline, Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the dearly departed Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers.

Who wants to bet she suspects foul play?

Paired with the fact that Detective Quinlan (Merrin Dungey) didn't seem to buy the story that Perry's death was an accident, we can probably expect the mothers of Monterey to face the very real possibility that their crime -- if you can even call pushing an abusive rapist down the stairs a crime -- will come out and expose their lies.

Really though, we just have to keep our fingers crossed for a few kick-down, drag out fights between Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. Can you even imagine?

Big Little Lies Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Now.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly