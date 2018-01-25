Meryl Streep joins Big Little Lies season 2

The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greater

The cost of doing business with Kevin Spacey was pretty high for Netflix back when House of Cards started, but it turns out the cost of not doing business with Spacey is even greater

February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.

February is a month for doing little besides sitting on the couch and watching TV. Netflix can help you with that.

Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17

Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17

Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.

Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

The greatest Game of Thrones memes on the internet

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September

Who has your birthday? Celebs born in September



By Lindsay MacDonald,

Meryl Streep has officially joined Big Little Lies Season 2, and her character is going to be a doozy.

According to Deadline, Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the dearly departed Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers.

Who wants to bet she suspects foul play?

Paired with the fact that Detective Quinlan (Merrin Dungey) didn't seem to buy the story that Perry's death was an accident, we can probably expect the mothers of Monterey to face the very real possibility that their crime -- if you can even call pushing an abusive rapist down the stairs a crime -- will come out and expose their lies.

Really though, we just have to keep our fingers crossed for a few kick-down, drag out fights between Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. Can you even imagine?

Big Little Lies Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Now.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep