The animals like Kwanzaa the lion may always be the stars of the Birmingham Zoo. But the next time you talk with a zookeeper, you may be talking to a rising star in the national zoo community thanks to the Birmingham Zoo's Passion Into Conservation Action, or PICA grants.

The grants awarded to predator keeper Travis Coty have taken him to South Africa to study small cats, servals which he says are often overlooked for funding and research but who can reduce the price you pay for imported produce. "People are like 'oh, it just looks like a housecat or it's not as important as these bigger species' and they're the ones who can play a vital role moving forward especially in farmlands because they're the ones who can take down as much as 20 percent of their body weight in mice, gerbils, and birds every single night. And that's going to help the local farmers and other crop-growers not have to worry about rodents and other pests in the area." Coty's experiences have helped him to become a resource for other zookeepers around the country who specialize in caring for smaller cats.

Likewise, when the zoo brings in Pallas's cats from Mongolia, it will build their habitat based on the environment Scott Kayser saw first-hand when he visited the steppe or grassland region last year. But his first trip to Asia also had a lasting impact on him as he constructed yurts to sleep in encountered the hospitality of the people who allowed visitors to enter their homes without knocking. "We showed up at one tent at eleven o'clock at night, pitch black, and we walked in and the man of the house woke up and offered us cookies and tea."

Birmingham Zoo Director and CEO William Foster says the power of the grants to encourage his workforce and foster conservation was unlocked for him when he studied his passion, mountain gorillas, in Rwanda following the genocide of 1994. He sees the PICA grants not only as an enticement for his young, well-educated staff, but as a recruiting tool. "People are applying who may not have looked at the Birmingham Zoo to come and work at do these kind of PICA grants so early in their careers."

Special Projects Manager Terra Manasco explains that a committee evaluates grant applications based on the benefit to the zoo, the benefit to the employee's professional development and the benefit to conservation. She has also won a grant to study jaguars in the mountains of southern Belize in order to help protect their habitat. "Even though there is human disturbance and a lot of pressures," Manasco says, "Jaguars are adapting. If we can put in the effort we can actually protect this animal for years to come."

While grant recipients took the first grant-related trips in 2012, they only recently began taking GoPro cameras with them to document their trips, providing stunning still pictures and videos of animals in their element.

The zoo has spent about $140,000 over five years to send 41 employees across Alabama and across the world to gain the knowledge they come back and share with visitors and their colleagues. Coty says his South Africa study prompted him to augment the diets of the small cats he keeps with insects they might normally consume in the wild. Because the money for the program comes from admissions, Foster says visitors just by entering the zoo are becoming conservationists. "The animals are better cared for," Foster says, adding, "there's knowledgeable staff here and their walking in the zoo and paying their fee is contributing to the conservation of animals around the world."

