Attalla police investigating after two people found dead in apar - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Attalla police investigating after two people found dead in apartment

(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
ATTALLA, AL (WBRC) -

The Attalla Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment Wednesday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene on Highway 11 in Attalla.

Police confirm they are conducting a death investigation, but no other details were given.

Additional details are not currently available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly