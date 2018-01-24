Man, who died in hospital after being stunned outside Etowah Co. Sheriff's Office, identified

Authorities say a man died at a hospital after a stun gun was used on him Wednesday afternoon outside the Etowah County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have identified him as 39-year-old Christopher Shane McKinney.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials say a woman entered the sheriff's office to report a man was in the parking lot causing a disturbance and harassing people.

Two deputies went outside and found McKinney about to enter the Sheriff's office. They began speaking with him.

That's when a physical altercation began. A stun gun was used on McKinney. Medical personnel were called to the scene after the incident. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he later died.

McKinney's cause of death is currently not known. Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of death.

Oxford police will investigate the case.

