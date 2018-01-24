Bradley Bozeman shares favorite Alabama moment

At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama.

He’s got plenty to choose from.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide won 3 SEC Championships and 2 National Championships. So which moment wins?

Bozeman says it was the game winning play against Georgia, "about three yards down the field I knew we were gonna win.”

That wasn’t the only big moment that night in Atlanta for Bozeman. Moments after the game, he asked his girlfriend to marry him. The proposal went viral and for Bradley, the memory will last for a lifetime.

