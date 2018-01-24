Alabama man charged with raping 15-year-old girl

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

News outlets report 18-year-old Jaquez Naqwan Harris was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree rape.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson tells the Montgomery Advertiser the girl was assaulted Friday night. He says her mother reported the assault to police Sunday when she learned of it.

Johnson says the mother told police the rape happened when the victim spent the night at a friend's house over the weekend.

Court records don't list an attorney for Harris.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.