The dark web and the real danger

It is a problem that law enforcement continues to deal with and one you might not know exists. It's called the "dark web."

"The reason people use the dark web is they believe they are getting enhanced anonymity and they are," said Gary Warner, director of research for computer forensics at UAB.

According to Warner, the dark web works through a series of temporary circuits each time somebody goes to a site.

"As soon as that website visit is concluded that circuit gets torn down," said Warner.

That allows users to stay virtually anonymous. The dangers are obvious.

"90% of what happens is child sexual exploitation trading and illegal material such as drugs," said Warner.

In fact, it's scary the boldness of some dealers. Some dark sites, even look and act like traditional shopping websites.

In a recent case, Police say 46-year-old Veterinarian David Wallace bought thousands of fatal doses of the fentanyl on the dark web using bitcoin.

For law enforcement, the dark web makes their job more difficult, and the danger more real.

"You really have no idea what you are receiving in the mail," said Lt. Clay Hammac, Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. "They (drug buyers) might actually be shocked to find out they are not the prescription pills they assume, and so it could have fatal consequences on multiple facets."

