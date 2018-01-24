Siran Neal becomes first JSU player invited to Senior Bowl since 1994

Neal is just the fourth player from JSU to get an invite to play in the Senior Bowl

Siran Neal knows how big of an opportunity playing in the Senior Bowl can be, “this opportunity is big coming from a small school.”

That school is Jacksonville State.

Neal is just the fourth player from JSU to get an invite to play in the Senior Bowl and the first since 1994. “That was the year I was born, so this is a huge accomplishment.”

He's earned the invitation as an FCS All-American who racked up tackles and pass break-ups his senior year.

Proving he can play against the big boys isn't the only motivation for Siran. He has two other important reason - his twin girls. “No one is going to take food off their plate,” says Neal, “so I'm going to use this trip and take care of business.”

The twins, Lauren and Linda, are 1-year-old daddy's girls. “They are a headache, but I love them to death.”

If Siran Neal can handle twins, he can handle the NFL. He just needs to show it.

