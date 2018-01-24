Overturned 18-wheeler blocking on-ramp to I-459 N from 280

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the on-ramp to Interstate 459 northbound from US Highway 280 Wednesday evening.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday. We're told the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The trailer was not hauling anything hazardous. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

4:55pm: live look at overturned 18-wheeler blocking on ramp to 459 NB from US 280. Crews now working to upright vehicle. This will take some time! pic.twitter.com/Vd4fVoL6nd — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) January 24, 2018

