Overturned 18-wheeler blocking on-ramp to I-459 N from 280

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the on-ramp to Interstate 459 northbound from US Highway 280 Wednesday evening.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday. We're told the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The trailer was not hauling anything hazardous. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

