New businesses coming to Tuscaloosa community recovering from the April 27th tornado

It has taken Tuscaloosa's Alberta community longer than other parts of the city to recover from the tornado, but some - including the city councilor who represents the area - believe it's a sign of things to come.

It's fitting for some people that Emergi-Care is the newest business to relocate to Tuscaloosa's Alberta community since the April 27th tornado.

"We thought this would be a great idea and opportunity to help revamp it," according to Dr. Phillip Bobo.

Bobo, the business' long-time owner, moved here Monday from a site several miles away on Skyland Boulevard.

Now with Emergi-Care and Dominos Pizza which moved here a month ago, residents no longer think the area is on life support when it comes industry moving here.

"I kept saying 2017 and 2018 was going to be a good year," Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said.

Alberta has seen an increase in residential development over the past year.

Tyner believes these businesses could give Alberta even more of a boost.

"I don't think I've seen an area more excited to have something brand new and to have a national here as well," Tyner added.

"We thought this would be a great location. It's centrally located. It's right next to the university. We'll serve Alberta which really doesn't have any healthcare," Dr. Bobo went on to say.

