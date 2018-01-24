Tuscaloosa County to join class action lawsuit against drug companies

Tuscaloosa County now joins a growing list of municipalities joining class action lawsuits to sue drug manufacturers for the opioid crisis hurting those communities.

On Wednesday, the Tuscaloosa County Commission agreed to hire the Prince Glover and Hayes law firm to represent the county in a class action lawsuit against drug manufacturers.

"I think as far as the infrastructure and the things and the different things we've had to do with the sheriff's office and the local hospital, there have been damages the county has suffered," according to commissioner Mark Nelson.

Josh Hayes, a partner in the firm, says they will join a class action lawsuit targeting drug companies they claim improperly distributing end of life drugs that have fueled a nationwide addiction problem.

"We are part of an Alabama group and a national group of lawyers that have been working on this for more than a year now. We feel like we have a good position to represent the county adequately," Hayes explained.

Any money they get for the county could go into an abatement fund that will help the county for years to come.

"It's a good opportunity for the county to recoup both lost revenues and expenses on this opioid crisis that is gripping America and this community in particular," Hayes went on to say.

Hayes will appear in a federal court in Cleveland next week representing Tuscaloosa County in the suit.

Their representation won't cost the county any upfront money. The firm will only be paid if their group wins the case or gets a settlement.

