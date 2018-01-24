2 suspects in custody after road rage shooting, baby was inside vehicle

2 suspects in custody after road rage shooting, baby was inside - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -

Birmingham police say two cars were involved in a road rage incident on Wednesday.

One suspect recklessly shot out the window of his car towards the other vehicle.

The suspect responsible for the shooting had his child in the car with him.

The shooting happened at Richard Arrington Blvd. and 22nd Street.

Police say both suspects have been detained.

No injuries were reported.

