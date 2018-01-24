New Pre-Security Starbucks opens at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

There’s a new option at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International airport, and this time, it’s outside security.

A new starbucks officially opened today. It’s on the lower level near baggage claim one, and it means the next time you’re waiting to pick someone up at the airport, you can enjoy your favorite latte.

Airport food service company HMSHost is behind it, and says the new store will change the entire airport experience.

“The goal of this starbucks is to make the pre-security environment more inviting for any authority or airport user that wants to be here. That might be someone picking up a loved one, someone wishing them well as they depart. Before now, nobody could grab that cup of coffee and sit with their loved one before they leave,” said Kent Vanden Oever, Vice President of Business Development for HMSHost

There are already two starbucks stores past security in the concourses, but they are of course off limits to those waiting, or even airport employees who work on the other side.

“That checkpoint is really a wall between potential customers and the starbucks. Putting a starbucks in the pre-security environment opens up this offering to a whole new element of the customer base that didn’t have access to it before,” said Vanden Oever.

