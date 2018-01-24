New helicopter service now in Walker County

People in Walker County will now have a way to get medical care more quickly.

Regional Air Medical Services - or RAMS - got off the ground this week in Walker County with a new helicopter. It's based out of the Regional Paramedical Services which provides ground transport for some 30 plus years in the county. The helicopter has made five flights so far with patients involving a heart patient.

"I think we have already made a difference in somebody's life. In people’s lives. We've done a critical STEMI transport from Walker Brookwood Baptist. He was very sick. We had him there in 42 minutes in the cath lab," David Wade, Chief Operations Officer for RAMS said.

Regional Paramedical Services has been looking at adding air service to the operation for years. The company had been using a loaner helicopter, but that delayed medical service. "From the time the 911 call is answered, every second starts to count. Whether it's a trauma patient or a stroke patient or STEMI, every second adds up," Nathan Gann with RAMS said.

The RAMS helicopter is nicknamed Marty in memory of a past owner with the company. Walker County with its population growth and with I-22, the county is a prime area in the need of a quick response time.

"Jasper is growing constantly. We are starting to be bigger and better every day. With Smith Lake and everything moving to the area, it’s a great tool to have," Gann said.

RAMs will hold a ribbon-cutting Thursday at 11 a.m. and they are inviting the entire community to come out see their new helicopter believing it could end up saving their lives one day.

