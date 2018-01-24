Walker County working to address money issues

Money problems continue to plague Walker County. Last week, there was a court showdown between the county commission and Sheriff Jim Underwood.

The commission sought to make Underwood pay for food services for jail inmates instead of keeping the cost in the county's general fund budget. A judge ruled in Underwood's favor so far. Underwood is also concerned about staffing a the jail.

Former state lawmaker Ken Guin of Carbon Hill is a lawyer with an office in downtown Jasper.

"I feel like all of this publicity really hurts the county. It really hurts trying to recruit new industry. I know these guys are trying to work out their problems," Guin said.

This week, commissioners warned if the Sheriff's office keeps spending at the current rate, there will be around a $200,000 deficit for the county at the end of the current year. That could mean bad news for other county employees when it comes to getting paid.

"This thing I will be looking for is a collaborative approach among the leaders in the county who have been trying to find a solution. This is a difficult situation," Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper said.

Sen. Reed says state officials offered some advice to the county. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens continues to offer support after his county went through money troubles with bankruptcy.

Sheriff Underwood said he can't talk about a funding dispute because of pending legal action. Commissioners were working behind closed doors Wednesday continuing to look for a solution.

