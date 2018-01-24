Student's participate in Rachel's Challenge at Vinemont school

Vinemont High School in Cullman County hosted Rachel's Challenge this morning.

The event is focused on Rachel Joy Scott who was the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Students in middle and high school learned the 5 points of Rachel's Challenge.

Looking for the best in others

Dream big

Choose positive influences

Speak with kindness

Start you own chain reaction.

Rachel's uncle, Larry Scott talked with the students about how important their words are and how it can influence them for the rest of their lives. He says all Rachel wanted was to be an influence to others and to bring good to the world.

"I HAVE THIS THEORY THAT IF ONE PERSON CAN GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TO SHOW COMPASSION, THEN IT WILL START A CHAIN REACTION OF THE SAME. PEOPLE WILL NEVER KNOW HOW FAR A LITTLE KINDNESS CAN GO." - RACHEL JOY SCOTT

Students say they will start to make changes in their lives after seeing the presentation.

'You never really know what people are going through and what their situation is," says 11th grader Austin Riddle. "Just smiling at someone can make their day so much better."

Since starting Rachel's Challenge, her legacy has touch 25 million people and is the foundation for creating programs that promote a positive climate in K-12 schools.

