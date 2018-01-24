CRMC adding 150 jobs, new Urgent Care Center opening

Wednesday, Cullman Regional Medical Center hosted their State of the Healthcare System.

The CEO of CRMC, James Clements, says they will be adding 150 new jobs to help the community grow stronger. That isn't the only big things happening for CRMC this year though. The medical center began construction on a 30-bed hospital expansion which will be unveiled on February 27th. They also broke ground on a new Urgent Care Center. The new Urgent Care Center is supposed to be completed by April 2018.

In 2017, the hospital also became the first in Alabama and the second in the nation to achieve Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

Executive Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, Lindsey Dossey, says right now they are working on putting together a Rock the Red event to help promote healthcare for women.

"It is geared primarily towards women but we will have a physician panel, talking about heart disease in women," says Dossey. "We are going to have a survivor sharing her story. We are going to have someone from our cardiac rehab program."

There will also be free health care screenings at the event.

The National Wear Red Day Luncheon will be held February 2nd at Loft 212 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of 8.

To purchase tickets, click here.

