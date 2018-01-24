Give Back Box: Donating quick and easy

When it comes to donating clothes, shoes, and toys, Jennifer Harrison Branch had piles all throughout her house. “We’ve got space in our attic and in the basement, I put in a pile in there or over there and I said I’ll just deal with it later,” Cullman resident Jennifer Harrison Branch said.

But trips to the donation center were few and far between. That’s when Branch had stumbled upon an easier way to give back, using her old cardboard boxes as part of the Give Back Box Program.

“I had tons of boxes around after Christmas so I thought this is easy. You can fill them with household items that you don’t use anymore, you package in a box, tape it up, go to their website and print off one of these labels,” Branch added.

Give Back Box is a program that provides free shipping labels, yes, that’s free, to mail your boxes, which will then head straight to Goodwill or Salvation Army.

“So whichever location is closest to your zip code at that moment and whichever location participates in that program, then that location gets the box,” said Monika Wiela, CEO and Founder of Give Back Box.

Once you print the label and put it on your box, you can drop it off at the nearest United States Postal Service, UPS store, or even schedule a pickup time at your home through the USPS.

“It’s really convenient and I think it’ll help us give more frequently than we probably would in the past,” Branch added.

Go to www.givebackbox.com for more information on the program.

