Give Back Box: Donating quick and easy

When it comes to donating clothes, shoes, and toys, Jennifer Harrison Branch had piles all throughout her house. But trips to the donation center were few and far between. That’s when Branch had stumbled upon an easier way to give back, using her old cardboard boxes as part of the Give Back Box Program.More >>
Police are working a shooting at the corner of 30th Avenue and 15th Street. The shooting happened at a car detail shop right across from Central Elementary School.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>
A Hanceville police officer was severely injured in a car wreck following the pursuit of an escaped burglary suspect.More >>
