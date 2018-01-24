11 named on trafficking charges in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Eleven people have been indicted in what authorities are calling a drug network operating in the west Alabama city of Selma.

Authorities including Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the charges on Wednesday.

They say defendants ranging in age from 20 to 59 are accused on multiple state counts including conspiracy to traffick drugs and cocaine distribution. Two of the suspects also face federal charges.

The charges result from what officials describe as an extensive investigation involving local, state and federal authorities.

