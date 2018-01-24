Tuscaloosa police respond to shooting near Central Elementary Sc - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa police respond to shooting near Central Elementary School

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Police are working a shooting at the corner of 30th Avenue and 15th Street.

The shooting happened at a car detail shop right across from Central Elementary School.

Police say witnesses heard gunshots and a man showed up at DCH Medical Center shortly after with multiple gunshot wounds.

