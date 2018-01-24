Tuscaloosa police respond to shooting near Central Elementary School

Police are working a shooting at the corner of 30th Avenue and 15th Street. The shooting happened at a car detail shop right across from Central Elementary School.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>
A Hanceville police officer was severely injured in a car wreck following the pursuit of an escaped burglary suspect.More >>
As technology improves and manufacturing becomes more efficient for grocery stores, food banks nationwide are facing new challenges.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County School System is announcing a change to plans for graduation ceremonies this year.More >>
