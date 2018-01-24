Some top New Orleans chefs weigh in on fisheries bills

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Some of New Orleans' finest chefs are among more than two dozen asking members of Congress to shoot down bills that would change fisheries management.

The letter says the bills increase the risk of overfishing while claiming to modernize and strengthen management.

It was signed by 26 chefs, including eight James Beard award winners or nominees. Most of the restaurants are in New Orleans, but they also include two in Lafayette, one in Lake Charles and one in Memphis, Tennessee.

The letter was dated Tuesday. It was made public Wednesday by the nonprofit Gulf Restoration Network.

The bills' sponsors, Republicans Garrett Graves of Louisiana and Don Young of Alaska, did not immediately respond Wednesday to emailed requests for comment.

