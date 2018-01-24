FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for the weekend

It's another clear day with highs in the lower 50s. The warming trend will continue through the weekend. With the dry air in place, the temperatures during the evening will fall quickly. This will mean you'll need a jacket Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be gorgeous with highs near 60 during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s Thursday evening. Friday should be mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures during the afternoon will reach the lower to mid-60s. We'll see a gradual increase in moisture ahead of our next weather maker. This will mean a few more high clouds during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Rain chances will climb during the afternoon and evening. Expect rain chances around 40-percent during the afternoon. Widespread rain is likely Saturday night. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent. No severe weather is expected, but we will see at least a half inch of rainfall across the area. Rain chances will continue through early Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we'll see some clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Expect some rain to return by Thursday ahead of a very strong system. It is likely we'll see another dramatic swing in temperatures by February 2.

We're watching late next week for the possibility of some wintry weather.

