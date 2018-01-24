Lowe's hosting jobs fairs at 8 area stores

Hiring is underway and Lowe's will host a job fair for eight area stores on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.

Lowe's will hold the open interviews for positions at the following stores: Homewood, Trussville, Hoover, Bessemer, Inverness, Leeds, Fultondale, Alabaster and Graysville.

Lowe's will offer positions on the spot to qualified candidates.

About 750 people will be hired total.

Additional events will be announced at a later date.

