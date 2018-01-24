Three arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Two people from Georgia and one from Pelham face charges after an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Birmingham.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit had a methamphetamine distributor under suveillance detail and stopped the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation on Oxmoor Road and I-65 South.

During a search of the car, authorities found 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine, hydrocodone tablets, marijuana, and digital scales. The drugs have a street value of $12,000.00

There were three suspects in the car. 35-year-old Mikah Burnett of Cedartown, GA, 37-year-old Jeremy Cole of Temple, GA, and 30-year-old Cody Leslie of Pelham.

They are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd Degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $265,000 bond each.

