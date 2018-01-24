Tuscaloosa County School System revises graduation plans - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa County School System revises graduation plans

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Tuscaloosa County School System is announcing a change to plans for graduation ceremonies this year.

Recently, the system announced plans for joint graduation ceremonies at Coleman Coliseum on The University of Alabama campus. The graduation schedule called for three graduation ceremonies, with two high schools graduating at each ceremony.

In a statement, the system said it was lead to the decision by previous concerns with inclement weather at outdoor graduation ceremonies, as well as the need for ample space to accommodate all family and friends at the ceremonies.

However, the same statement says that after listening to students and families, the system changed its plans to the following:

Saturday, May 12 Graduations:

8:30 a.m.               

Sipsey Valley High                  

Coleman Coliseum

11 a.m.         

Hillcrest High                         

Coleman Coliseum

1:30 p.m.               

Brookwood High                    

Coleman Coliseum

4 p.m.                

Tuscaloosa County High         

Coleman Coliseum

Monday, May 14 Graduations

7 p.m.               

Holt High                               

Holt High School

7:30 p.m.

Northside High

Northside High School

According to the statement, principals from each school will meet with each student body to discuss inclement weather options.
 

