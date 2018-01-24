Wes: A couple of more dry days then wet weather returns this weekend

Break out the shades! We will continue enjoy a beautiful blue sky Wednesday with highs reaching into the low 50s. This is very close to average for this time of the year. We have a light, northwest wind today that will lessen overnight, so I’m expecting some noticeably colder weather in outlying areas. Lows will range from upper 20s to low 30s, with frost. The dry weather will continue tomorrow and on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.



FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN ON SATURDAY: Clouds will be on the increase by early Saturday morning as a frontal system approaches. Low pressure associated with this system will be located to our south, near the coast. This will be the focal point for the heaviest rain, with our area receiving on and off light to moderate showers. This rain should arrive in our area after 9 a.m. on Saturday and continue into the afternoon and overnight hours. The wet weather will taper off early on Sunday, but it may take some time for the clouds to thin out. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend, with lows in the 30s and 20s.



LONG RANGE OUTLOOK FOR NEXT WEEK: I’m expecting sunshine and seasonable weather for the start of next week. Highs will remain in the 50s, with lows at or just below freezing. The data for the end of the week looks a bit interesting as its advertising a dynamic system that could bring another wintry blast and possible winter precipitation to parts of the region. This is still way too far off, and a lot will likely change. I’m just hoping we at least have some clouds and rain so the groundhog does not see his shadow! I will be updating the forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. You can download our weather app by searching WBRC in your App Store.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.