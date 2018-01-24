What to stream the weekend of January 26

Simon Shelton, the British actor best known for his role on the pre-school children's show Teletubbies where he played the controversial purple Teletubby Tinky Winky, passed away on Jan. 17

By Keisha Hatchett,

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. One Day At A Time

This charming remake of Norman Lear's hit '70s sitcom follows Justina Machado as a working mom and veteran suffering from anxiety. Her activist teen daughter Elena (Isabella Gomez) came out as a lesbian at the end of Season 1. Rita Moreno also stars as her proud Cuban grandmother Lydia. Season 2 heads to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 26.

2. A Futile and Stupid Gesture

This biopic follows Doug Kenney, founder of the National Lampoon magazine. It will feature a behind the scenes look at the mag's early years as well as the filming of Animal House and Caddyshack, and the birth of Saturday Night Live. Will Forte and Martin Mull will both play Kenney at different ages. Alongside Forte and Mull, the film also stars Joel McHale as his Community co-star Chevy Chase. Catch it when it arrives on Netflix Friday, Jan. 26.

3. Breathe

The Indian-language series follows a desperate father who learns that his son's rare blood type makes it more complicated for him to receive a much-needed organ transplant. Taking things into his own hands, his father decides to create his own donor by murdering people with the same blood type. With the cops hot on his trail, will he be able to save his son? Find out when this internationally-distributed drama heads to Amazon on Friday, Jan. 26.

4. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Music's biggest artists will gather to celebrate the best of the year. The ceremony, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, will be hosted by James Corden. Expect to see live performances by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, U2, Lady Gaga, P!nk and Kesha. Catch the three-and-a-half hour ceremony Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30/6:30c on CBS. The event will also stream live on CBS All Access.

