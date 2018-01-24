Oven Fried Tilapia

Ingredients:

6 – 8 oz Tilapia

1 Lemon

Panko & Corn Meal – amount sufficient to coat fish

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Drizzle lemon juice on fish

Season with Salt & Pepper

Dredge in Corn Meal & Panko

Pan Sear on each side.

Gold brown finish in oven at 325 degrees for 10 -12 minutes.

Swiss Chard & Black Eyed Peas

Swiss Chard – 2 large bunches

Frozen Black Eyed Peas – approx. 16 oz

Apple Smoked Bacon – approx. 4 slices

Chicken Stock – 2 cups

Medium Onion

Onion Powder – 1 teaspoon

Garlic Powder – 1 teaspoon

Salt & Pepper for Seasoning

Thinly slice Swiss Chard

Cook frozen Black Eyed Peas in Chicken Stock by bringing stock to a boil, adding peas and letting simmer for 30 minutes

Cube Apple-Smoked Bacon

Dice onion.

Render fat from bacon. Remove bacon, add onions and Swiss Chard. Sautee on medium heat for 8 – 10 minutes. Season with Salt & Pepper, Onion Powder and Garlic Powder. Add cooked peas and allow to simmer 10 – 12 minutes.

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

2 cups water

1 cup milk

Salt & Pepper for Seasoning

Butter – 2 tablespoons

Parmesan Cheese – 1 cup, freshly grated

Fresh Parsley – 1 tablespoon

Polenta – 1 cup

Bring water and milk to a boil. Remove pot from heat. Add polenta while vigorously whisking. Continue to stir until thick.

Add butter and cheese, parsley.

