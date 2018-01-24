Oven Fried Tilapia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Oven Fried Tilapia

Ingredients:

6 – 8 oz Tilapia
1 Lemon
Panko & Corn Meal – amount sufficient to coat fish
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Drizzle lemon juice on fish
Season with Salt & Pepper
Dredge in Corn Meal & Panko
Pan Sear on each side.
Gold brown finish in oven at 325 degrees for 10 -12 minutes.

Swiss Chard & Black Eyed Peas

Swiss Chard – 2 large bunches
Frozen Black Eyed Peas – approx. 16 oz
Apple Smoked Bacon – approx. 4 slices
Chicken Stock – 2 cups
Medium Onion
Onion Powder – 1 teaspoon
Garlic Powder – 1 teaspoon
Salt & Pepper for Seasoning

Thinly slice Swiss Chard
Cook frozen Black Eyed Peas in Chicken Stock by bringing stock to a boil, adding peas and letting simmer for 30 minutes
Cube Apple-Smoked Bacon
Dice onion.
Render fat from bacon. Remove bacon, add onions and Swiss Chard. Sautee on medium heat for 8 – 10 minutes. Season with Salt & Pepper, Onion Powder and Garlic Powder. Add cooked peas and allow to simmer 10 – 12 minutes.

Creamy Parmesan Polenta
2 cups water
1 cup milk
Salt & Pepper for Seasoning
Butter – 2 tablespoons
Parmesan Cheese – 1 cup, freshly grated
Fresh Parsley – 1 tablespoon
Polenta – 1 cup

Bring water and milk to a boil. Remove pot from heat. Add polenta while vigorously whisking. Continue to stir until thick. 
Add butter and cheese, parsley.

