Second man wanted in Clanton shooting arrested

A second man wanted in a shooting in Clanton has been arrested.

Andrekus Jawuan Wooley, 22, was arrested at a convenience store in Lauderdale County.

On Saturday, January 20 at 9:15 p.m. officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene and taken to UAB hospital by helicopter, according to police.

A second suspect, Willie Edwards Reeves, 23, of Montgomery was arrested shortly after the shooting.

