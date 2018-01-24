Ex-boyfriend, 3 more teens jailed for shooting in home

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say four teenagers have been arrested after a family awakened to gunfire coming into their home.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told Al.com the family was awakened to gunfire Monday around 4:30 a.m. at their home. Wade says several rounds hit appliances and other household items.

The homeowner suspected his teenage daughter's ex-boyfriend was involved in the shooting. Authorities say a 15-year-old admitted he shot into the residence as a favor for the former boyfriend.

The boy was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Investigators arrested three more 15-year-olds.

Authorities say the former boyfriend is charged with conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling. A second juvenile is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, and a third is charged with a probation violation for hiding the firearm at the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.