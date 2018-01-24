How to apply for Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics apprenticeship program

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program.



Candidates have until Friday March 30, 2018 to apply. The program starts in August of 2018



For more information on how to apply, go to: https://www.mbusi.com/employment and click “Careers” and then on the program of interest to learn more about the programs, including how to apply, frequently asked questions and details about the curriculum.



The Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics program involves seven terms of instruction at Shelton State Community College.

Students will attend classes at Shelton four days per week, and experience operational insights and daily procedures at the plant a minimum of one day a week. The top percentage that successfully completes the program will advance to MBUSI and earn a full-time job in Production.

Of the students who advance to MBUSI, a top percentage will go into the Mercedes-Benz Industrial Mechatronics Maintenance Apprenticeship Program.

