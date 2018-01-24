Mickey: Rain Saturday night into Sunday morning

Our temperatures dipped below freezing this morning in many areas.

Today, expect another day of sunshine with temperatures expected to warm into the mid-50 with northwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be another night with temperatures just dropping below the freezing point in the early morning hours.

Our forecast for Friday calls for another day of sunshine and highs near 60.

Our next wet weather system now looks to be more likely for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect a few showers Saturday afternoon, with higher rain chances by evening. Highs again near 60.

Sunday brings a chance of showers, mainly through mid-day with morning temperatures near 50 and highs near 60.

Clear skies are likely for Monday through midweek.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.