Some Birmingham city councilors feeling left out of downtown stadium talks

If you're looking for a new job or a better one--Alabama's job market is looking up.More >>
If you're looking for a new job or a better one--Alabama's job market is looking up.More >>
We're hearing from a Birmingham City Councilor about the new momentum building for a new stadium near the BJCC.More >>
We're hearing from a Birmingham City Councilor about the new momentum building for a new stadium near the BJCC.More >>
Judge Alan Summers knows just how bad the heroin and opioid epidemic has become in Jefferson County.More >>
Judge Alan Summers knows just how bad the heroin and opioid epidemic has become in Jefferson County.More >>
New information about an alleged rape in Northport.More >>
New information about an alleged rape in Northport.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.More >>