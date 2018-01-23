Some Birmingham city councilors feeling left out of downtown stadium talks

We're hearing from a Birmingham City Councilor about the new momentum building for a new stadium near the BJCC.

Tuesday, Birmingham's mayor said he wants to work with the city council to make something happen.

By now, we've seen what the 55,000 seats, $175 million downtown stadium might look like.



The county has already committed $30 million towards a new stadium. Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says he's tired of talking about a new stadium and wants to see one finally built.



All eyes are now on the city of Birmingham. We're told a city stadium funding proposal could come in the next week or so. A new stadium would be in Councilor Darrell O'Quinn's district.



"I think it's a good economic development project for the city of Birmingham but at the same time I'm hearing what my colleagues on the council are saying. A lot of folks feel like we're coming in on the back end of the conversation," O'Quinn said.



O'Quinn feels the city needs to be kept in the loop about the project on a more consistent basis.



"All the stakeholders involved in that conversation need to be aggressive about their communication with the city council to get us there in terms of being able to break ground this year," O'Quinn said.



State leaders are also expected to play a role in funding. Right now, lawmakers are trying to clean up language in the Car Rental Tax Act passed in 2001 that could help.



"There was a condition in the project, that this project be solidified, would be finalized to trigger that collection," Tad Synder, Executive Director of the BJCC said.



O'Quinn tells WBRC the city is being asked to put in nearly $70 million for the project. He and others on the council would like to see the county contribute more than $30 million.



O'Quinn also doesn't want people to forget about Legion Field.



He says there needs to be a long-term plan in place whether a new stadium is built or not.



