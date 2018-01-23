Family of residents at senior housing complex concerned after reported rape

New information about an alleged rape in Northport.



We’ve learned the scene was a senior housing complex.



The idea of someone just coming off the streets isn't really the problem but loved ones of residents have concerns about how emergencies like this alleged sexual assault can be reported more adequately.

“It's extra sensitive when you're talking senior citizens, people who can't defend themselves, who got illnesses,” said concerned grandson Chris McMillian.

Chris McMillian's grandma lives at Presbyterian Apartments, a 62 year old and up housing property.



“When I heard someone was sexually assaulted at my grandmother's residence I was shocked. When I go visit her I meet everybody there. So, they are all like an extension of family to me so if it happened to one person, it's like it happened to a relative of mine,” said McMillian.



64-year-old Rufus Michael Keith was charged with rape after a 67-year-old woman said she was drugged and sexually abused by him. Both are residents and the Ppoperty managing director Susan Brandino said others were notified.



“Family members are concerned about safety and they should be. We try to do what we can to provide a safe and secure place for them to live,” said Brandino.



Visitors must check in and there are surveillance cameras but no actual security.



“There gets to be a limit of what we can do,” said Brandino.



If an emergency occurs, residents can call 9-1-1 but McMillian believes something like an alert button may provide more immediate help.



“Something drastic could be happening and what if these people can't reach 9-1-1. These are elderly people. Call 9-1-1 which is kind of a cookie cutter answer and I think senior citizens deserve a little better than a cookie cutter response,” said McMillian.



Brandino said she's open to meeting with residents and loved ones about their safety concerns.

