FIRST ALERT: Tracking weekend rain chances

Expect a mostly clear sky Tuesday night with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

We will continue to see mostly sunny skies over the next few days with no rain in the forecast. There is a gradual warming trend toward the weekend.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Expect mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. We'll continue with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the rest of the week.

Rain chances are expected to climb toward the weekend. The best chances for rain come after 3 pm Saturday and continue through Saturday evening. Fortunately, I am not seeing any signs of severe weather in the forecast. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent after dark Saturday and continue through at least Sunday morning. The rain chances should taper off during the afternoon Sunday with some clearing expected. Highs this weekend will continue in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

