Blood supply is getting low because of flu and winter weather

The American Red Cross is looking for people to give blood after officials say the supply has reached critical levels.

They believe winter weather and people not being able to get to blood drives and a particularly bad flu season where people can’t give are the reasons why the supply has gotten so low.

"A lot of people are sick and not able to give because we do encourage people to give when they are actually healthy,” said Kristen Stancil with the American Red Cross.

Stancil says if the supply gets too low, the effects will be felt across the country.

"If blood isn't available, hospitals may have to postpone surgeries. Cancer patients may not be able to get the care that they need. If somebody is in a car accident they may not have the blood available that they need for treatment,” said Stancil.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting http://www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 23 to Feb. 15:

Blount

Oneonta

2/2/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., Walmart, 2453 2nd Ave. E

_______________

Calhoun

Anniston

2/5/2018: 12 - 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Drive

2/6/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Road

Jacksonville

1/29/2018: 1 - 7 p.m., Premiere Cinemas 16, 4141 Pleasant Valley Road

2/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JSU School of Health Professions and Wellness-Kinesiology Blood Drive, 700 Pelham Road N

2/7/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School, 4141 Pleasant Valley Road

Oxford

2/12/2018: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave.

Weaver

1/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Weaver High School, 917 Clairmont Drive

_______________

Etowah

Gadsden

2/5/2018: 12 - 4 p.m., Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 1007 Goodyear Ave.

2/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Etowah County Sheriff's Office, 827 Forrest Ave.

_______________

Jefferson

Birmingham

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Ave. South

1/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/23/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/24/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/25/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/26/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/27/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/29/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/29/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

1/30/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/31/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

1/31/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/1/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/2/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/2/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/3/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/4/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/5/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/5/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/6/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/6/2018: 1:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/7/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/7/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/8/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/10/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/11/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/12/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/12/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/13/2018: 1:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/14/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

2/13/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/14/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/15/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S

2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Samford University - Sullivan Cooney Fieldhouse, 800 Lakeshore Drive

Dora

1/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1975 Highway 78

Gardendale

2/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gardendale High School, 800 Main St.

Kimberly

2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mortimer Jordon High School, 1920 Blue Devil Road

______________

Pickens

Carrollton

1/29/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., Carrollton Service Center, 149 Reform St.

Gordo

1/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gordo High School, 630 4th St. NW

______________

Randolph

Wedowee

2/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph County High School, 465 Woodland Ave. NW

_______________

Sumter

Livingston

2/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., University of West Alabama Student Union Building, 100 College Ave.

_______________

Talladega

Alpine

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winterboro High School, 22601 Highway 21

_______________

Tuscaloosa

Northport

1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd.

1/23/2018: 12 - 5 p.m., Burke Hall, 920 Hackberry Lane

1/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama College of Education, 102 Graves Hall

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

2/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama, 751 Campus Drive

2/7/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Randall-Reilly, 3200 Rice Mine Road, NE

2/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E

_______________

Walker

Cordova

2/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cordova City Hall, 154 Main St.

