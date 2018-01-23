Birmingham mayor addresses workforce, education in State of the City

Invest in our workforce. That is the challenge to local businesses from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

At his first State of the City address Tuesday, Woodfin said that the city is “100 percent open for business” but needs help from the business community to help spur workforce training and development.

Woodfin also promised to make permit and license processes easier for businesses in Birmingham city limits.

“Make sure for existing business who voluntarily want to be in our city limits, we take care of them. Bottom line. Non-negotiable. Make it efficient effective make it effective and make the process smooth” said Woodfin.

The mayor’s speech also called for more educational, after school, and summer programs for children, as well as job placement and Co-op opportunities for young people.

Woodfin cited programs in other cities where children are being trained to be active, growing members of the workforce, saying, “Every child has access to a summer job. No charity. Every child has access to some form of employment.”

His speech at the at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham's luncheon Tuesday echoed many of the points he made at the state of the community address at Parker High school last week.

