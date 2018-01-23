Small drop in DCH flu cases

The worst may not be over.



But officials with DCH Regional Medical Center say they've seen a slight d rop in terms of the number of confirmed flu cases from patients who have come to the hospital.



They can't say for sure whether the d rop in numbers is the result of people taking precautions from stopping the illness from spreading.



Or if it could be that flu season has peaked and will now trend down.



But last week, 575 people came to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.



The week before, that number was 597. So it was a small 4 per cent d rop in the number of cases.



But DCH's spokesman admits they are cautiously optimistic



"In early November, there was a decrease in the number of folks who came in and the week after that, it increased dramatically to the point that it is now. So it is certainly far too soon to say that we have crested the hill," Brad Fisher told WBRC Tuesday.



Hospital officials are still advising people to take the same precautions they may have already taken to prevent the flu from spreading.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.