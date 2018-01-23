Two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa leaves three dead

Alabama State Troopers released more information Tuesday about a weekend car crash that killed three people.



That two car crash occurred around 3:30 Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County near the Bibb County line.



You can still see where the vehicles burned on U-S Highway 11 near mile marker 108.



It happened when a passenger vehicle hit a 2007 BMW head-on driven by Jamarcus Earl Templeton, 25, of Woodstock.



He died at the scene.



The passenger vehicle caught fire, killing the driver and passenger.



Their identities are being withheld pending identification by Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.



State troopers also confirmed a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputy was injured trying to rescue the victims.



"He was able to successfully pull the passenger out of one vehicle and pull another driver out of another vehicle. Unfortunately they were already deceased at the time," Lt. David Steward explained.



Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy says that injured deputy could be released from the hospital Tuesday.



